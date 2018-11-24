Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Lights lamp in loss

Gallagher scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Gallagher finished off a breakout, taking a pass from Phillip Danault in stride and beat Carter Hutton with a wrist shot to the far side. It was his 11th goal of the season and made up for one earlier in the game that was ruled no goal because he displayed the textbook definition of a kicking motion.

