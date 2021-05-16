Gallagher (thumb) was sent to AHL Laval on a conditioning stint Sunday.

Gallagher is expected to play against AHL Toronto on Monday, his first game action since April 5 after he fractured his thumb. The 29-year-old winger scored 14 goals and 23 points in 35 games this season. It was already announced that he will suit up for Thursday's Game 1 against the Maple Leafs.