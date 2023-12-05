Gallagher had an assist, one shot on net and two blocked shots over 13:54 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

Gallagher redirected a Christian Dvorak pass which was stopped by Philipp Grubauer, but Tanner Pearson was well positioned to deposit the puck into the empty side of the net. The 31-year-old Gallagher has cooled off following an early-season surge. Monday's assist stopped a five-game scoreless slide, and he has just two assists over the last 11 games.