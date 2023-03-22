Gallagher had one shot on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 13:58 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Gallagher suited up for the first time since Jan. 3 and just the fourth time in the last 45 games. He returned to action on third line, skating with Mike Hoffman and Alex Belzile. Gallagher has nine points (four goals) over 26 contests.