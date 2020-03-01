Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Logs two-pointer in win

Gallagher had a goal and an assist along with four shots and a hit in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Gallagher's two-point effort, his first since Dec. 28, nearly went for naught. His second-period goal gave Montreal a three-goal lead before the Hurricanes erased it and sent the game in extra time. Gallagher and his mates on the top line have struggled to score goals lately, and this was just his second in the last eight contests. He stands at 21 goals and needs to scored nine in 15 games to register a third consecutive 30-goal season.