Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Matches career high Tuesday
Gallagher scored for a third straight game and had three shots over 15:19 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.
The goal was Gallagher's 24th and matched his career high set in 2014. He has 16 games remaining to improve upon that and maybe reach 30. With Max Pacioretty (knee) sidelined, Gallagher takes on a higher profile in terms of team leadership and as the team's most dangerous scorer.
