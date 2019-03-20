Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Matches career high

Gallagher opened the scoring with his 31st goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Gallagher matched his career high in goals set last season when he snapped home a big rebound in the slot. Scoring has been tough to come by for the Canadiens of late, as Gallagher's marker snapped a five-game drought for the team's leader in goals.

More News
Our Latest Stories