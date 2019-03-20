Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Matches career high
Gallagher opened the scoring with his 31st goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Gallagher matched his career high in goals set last season when he snapped home a big rebound in the slot. Scoring has been tough to come by for the Canadiens of late, as Gallagher's marker snapped a five-game drought for the team's leader in goals.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Goals in four straight•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Continues scoring binge•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Closes in on 30•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Summons hats in lopsided home win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 23rd goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Piling up points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...