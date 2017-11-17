Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Misses time in concussion protocol

Gallagher scored a goal and had three shots on net and missed a portion of the third period while in the NHL's concussion protocol in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Gallagher, who had scored his team-leading eighth goal in the first period, was medically cleared to return, but during the 10 minutes he was absent, Arizona popped a couple of goals past Charlie Lindgren for its first regulation win of the season. We suspect Gallagher will be ready to go Saturday against the Maple Leafs.