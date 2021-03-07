Gallagher scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Jets.
Gallagher's monster March continues with his first multi-goal game of the season. He has four goals and two assists on his current three-game streak. With his confidence soaring, Gallagher is an outstanding activation right now.
