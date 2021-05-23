Gallagher had one shot and four hits in Montreal's 5-1 loss to Toronto in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Gallagher, who had missed six weeks with a fractured thumb, returned in time for the playoffs but has more hits (seven) than shots (three) in the first two games. He's part of an overall scoring malaise that's set in since he left the lineup in early Apri. Even though the Canadiens are in a good position, stealing a win in Toronto as they had back to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday, the lack of scoring still haunts them. The Habs have three goals in two games, none from their top-six forwards, and are 0-for-6 on the power play.