Gallagher provided an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Gallagher has a goal and three helpers over his last five contests. The winger continues to be solid in a middle-six role, wrapping up November with eight points over 12 appearances. For the season, he's at eight goals, five assists, 42 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-3 rating through 23 games.
