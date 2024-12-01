Gallagher provided an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Gallagher has a goal and three helpers over his last five contests. The winger continues to be solid in a middle-six role, wrapping up November with eight points over 12 appearances. For the season, he's at eight goals, five assists, 42 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-3 rating through 23 games.