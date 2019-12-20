Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets 15th goal

Gallagher scored a goal on five shots Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win versus Calgary.

With the Canadiens trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, Gallagher got his team on the board midway through the second period. He's found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games, producing five goals and four assists during that stretch. For the season, Gallagher has 15 goals and 14 assists in 35 games. A third straight 30-goal season is a distinct possibility.