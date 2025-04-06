Gallagher scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Gallagher evened things up for the Canadiens just 1:24 into the third period with the first of Montreal's three goals in a 10-minute span. The goal was Gallagher's 20th of the season. He has five 20-goal campaigns in his career, but this is Gallagher's first such season since 2019-20, when he netted 22 goals.