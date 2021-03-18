Gallagher collected a goal and an assist with three shots Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He also dished out four hits.

Gallagher had been mired in a five-game point drought before assisting on Phillip Danault's goal early in the second period. Gallagher picked up a goal of his own just under six minutes into the final frame, getting to loose puck off a faceoff win and beating Connor Hellebuyck with a quick shot from the left circle. Despite the aforementioned slump, Gallagher has scored five of his 11 goals this season since the start of March.