Gallagher scored a goal, tallied five shots on net and dished out five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Gallagher's unassisted goal would tie the game at three apiece before the Islanders would take the win from the Habs. The 32-year-old winger has 17 goals, 29 points and 73 hits in 68 appearances this season. Gallagher is heating up offensively with four points over his last two games. If he can put the nine-game scoreless streak he had before his past two games in the rearview mirror, he may have some sneaky value in deeper fantasy leagues. Gallagher should maintain his third-line role and secondary power-play time for the rest of the regular season.