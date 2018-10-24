Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets goal in win

Gallagher scored his fifth goal of the season Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Flames.

In addition to his goal, Gallagher led the Canadiens with seven shots on goal and continues to be an offensive catalyst for Montreal. With five points in his last five games -- including two game-winning goals -- the pesky forward has been a consistent fantasy contributor early on this season.

