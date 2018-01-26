Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets goal Thursday

Gallagher scored a goal for the second straight game in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

It was a rare, wild scoring night at the Bell Centre, so it was natural for Gallagher, Montreal's leading goal-scorer, to be involved. His 18th goal of the season was unassisted, but made possible by the strong fore-check of linemates Artturi Lehkonen and Tomas Plekanec, who forced a turnover in the Carolina zone. A healthy Gallagher makes a world of difference. After two frustrating seasons in which he dealt with hand injuries, the 24-year-old winger's on pace to set a career high in goals, needing just seven over the final 32 games to surpass his personal benchmark of 24 set in 2014.

