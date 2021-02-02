Gallagher scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Gallagher struck at 7:15 of the second period on a feed from Nick Suzuki. Through nine games, Gallagher has a solid four goals, two assists, 35 shots on goal and 10 hits. The 28-year-old will likely continue to play in a top-six role, giving him plenty of chances to maintain his current scoring rate, which is in line with his past production.