Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets sixth PP goal

Gallagher scored on the power play and had three shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.

Gallagher, well-positioned in front of goalie Antti Raanta, banged home a rebound of the boards to end Raanta's shutout bid. It was his third goal over the last four games and sixth of the season on the power play. The Canadiens may be in the tank, but you can't tell that by the energy Gallagher brings to every shift.