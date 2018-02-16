Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets sixth PP goal
Gallagher scored on the power play and had three shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.
Gallagher, well-positioned in front of goalie Antti Raanta, banged home a rebound of the boards to end Raanta's shutout bid. It was his third goal over the last four games and sixth of the season on the power play. The Canadiens may be in the tank, but you can't tell that by the energy Gallagher brings to every shift.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 20th goal, needs stitches•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Streaking after PP goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Has multi-point afternoon•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Hits empty net Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Gets significant ice time Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...