Gallagher (thumb) is no longer wearing a cast and has resumed skating.

Gallagher still isn't expected to be ready to return until mid-May at the earliest, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see he's already been able to resume on-ice activities after fracturing his thumb April 5. If the Canadiens are able to hold onto a playoff spot, Gallagher could be ready to return at some point during the team's first-round series.