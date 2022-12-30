Gallagher (lower body) returned Thursday and had three shots and 17 penalty minutes in 13:41 in a 7-2 loss to Florida.

He had missed 13 games with the injury. Gallagher got more and more frustrated as the game progressed and finally snapped late in the third, taking on Brandon Montour in a fight. Get him back into your lineup if you've held onto him this long. Gallagher can obviously help you pad some of the more abrasive categories.