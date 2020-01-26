Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Not playing Monday

Gallagher (head) won't play in Monday's game versus the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Coach Claude Julien said Gallagher should be ready soon but needs to be cleared by team doctors first. The 27-year-old has missed nine of the last 10 games. Ilya Kovalchuk has filled in admirably on the top line, but Gallagher (32 points, 41 games) will be re-inserted in the top six when he's ready.