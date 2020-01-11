Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Not ruled out Saturday

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien has not ruled out Gallagher (head) for Saturday evening's game in Ottawa, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Gallagher, who returned Thursday from a four-game absence due to a concussion, experienced headaches following the game and did not practice Friday. The team is investigating whether the concussion and headaches are related. While the coach has not yet ruled him out, Gallagher's unlikely to play if there's any question about his health.