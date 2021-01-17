Gallagher had two assists, three shots and one hit over 13:48 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton.

Gallagher had helpers on both goals scored by Tomas Tatar, executing good work along the boards to spring both scoring opportunities. After being kept off the score sheet in an opening-night loss to the Maple Leafs, Gallagher registered his first points of the 2020-21 season.