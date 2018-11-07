Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Notches pair of assists in road loss
Gallagher recorded two assists Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
One of No. 11's helpers came on Max Domi's power-play goal in the second period and moved Gallagher to 12 points in 15 games on the year. Despite receiving so much time on Montreal's power play, Tuesday's assist was just his second power-play point of 2018-19.
More News
