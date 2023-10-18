Gallagher had one shot on net over 14:32 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota.

Gallagher is off to a slow start, managing just three shots and zero points through three games. The shine on Gallagher's game has worn off as injuries have taken their toll on the the 31-year-old forward, who has 29 goals over 128 games the last three seasons. He's skating on the third line -- dubbed the veteran line -- along with the 29-year-old Sean Monahan and 29-year-old Josh Anderson. That unit opened the season with the 31-year-old Tanner Pearson, but he was shuttled to the second line Tuesday following Kirby Dach's season-ending knee injury.