Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: On a roll since return

Gallagher scored a goal on two shots with one hit in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim.

Gallagher has shaken off his concussion/head maladies well, posting points in four of the five games since returning last week. For a team that sometimes struggles to score, having a Gallagher at peak production is vital to its push for the playoffs. He has 18 goals and needs 12 over the final 26 games to post a third consecutive 30-goal season.