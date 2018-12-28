Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: On flight to Florida
Gallagher (illness) was on the team charter bound for Florida on Thursday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Gallagher sat out Thursday's practice session with flu-like symptoms, and his status for Friday night's game against the Panthers is uncertain.
