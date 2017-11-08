Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring in victory

Gallagher opened the scoring in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights.

After managing just 10 goals in 64 games last season, Gallagher has already found the back of the net seven times this year. The feisty forward buried a Tomas Plekanec pass Tuesday for his 10th point in his last nine games. Gallagher is really heating up for Montreal and opposing teams have held him off the scoresheet just twice since Oct. 20. His importance to the team can't be overstated and you should feel confident having him in your lineup whenever the Habs take the ice.