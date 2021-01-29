Gallagher scored a power-play goal on four shots Thursday in a 4-2 win over Montreal.

Gallagher knocked home a puck on the doorstep midway through the first period to get Montreal on the board first. He's now lit the lamp in back-to-back games, giving him three goals and two assists in seven games on the year. Gallagher, who has produced four or more shots in four of his last five outings, is on pace for a fourth straight campaign of 20-plus goals.