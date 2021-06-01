Gallagher scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

The Canadiens were able to turn a Maple Leafs turnover into a goal, as Eric Staal fed Gallagher for the opening tally at 3:02 of the second period. The goal was Gallagher's first point in seven games this postseason. He's added 15 hits, 14 shots on net and a minus-2 rating, but he's averaged fewer than 15 minutes of ice time per game despite being listed on the top line.