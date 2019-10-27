Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring Saturday

Gallagher scored a goal on four shots while adding a hit and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gallagher opened the scoring eight minutes into the first period with a typical Gallagher goal. He absorbed several cross checks in the slot before wheeling to the net and burying his own rebound following a Tomas Tatar pass. It was the fifth goal of the season for Gallagher, who has not gone more than two games without finding the back of the net.