Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring Saturday
Gallagher scored a goal on four shots while adding a hit and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Gallagher opened the scoring eight minutes into the first period with a typical Gallagher goal. He absorbed several cross checks in the slot before wheeling to the net and burying his own rebound following a Tomas Tatar pass. It was the fifth goal of the season for Gallagher, who has not gone more than two games without finding the back of the net.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores unlikely goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Point-per-game though seven•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Rebounds with big night•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Breaks out with three-point night•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Rejoins top line•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Hits 50-point mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.