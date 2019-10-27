Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring Saturday

Gallagher scored a goal on four shots while adding a hit and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gallagher opened the scoring eight minutes into the first period with a typical Gallagher goal. He absorbed several cross checks in the slot before wheeling to the net and burying his own rebound following a Tomas Tatar pass. It was the fifth goal of the season for Gallagher, who has not gone more than two games without finding the back of the net.

More News
Our Latest Stories