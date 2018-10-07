Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring
Gallagher lit the lamp on his lone shot on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Gallagher scored the first goal in what turned out to be an easy win over the Penguins. In addition, the 26-year-old Edmonton native chipped in four hits in 17:04 on the ice. Gallagher is looking to build off his career-season last year, when he recorded 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Fills stat sheet against Maple Leafs•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Strong preseason effort Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ties career high in assists•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ups career high Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Crests 50 points for first time ever•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play in IIHF World Championship•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...