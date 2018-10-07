Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring

Gallagher lit the lamp on his lone shot on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Gallagher scored the first goal in what turned out to be an easy win over the Penguins. In addition, the 26-year-old Edmonton native chipped in four hits in 17:04 on the ice. Gallagher is looking to build off his career-season last year, when he recorded 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games.