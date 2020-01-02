Play

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Out indefinitely with concussion

According to coach Claude Julien, Gallagher is considered out indefinitely with a concussion, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gallagher's been placed on injured reserve, so although there's currently no clear timeline for his return, he'll miss Montreal's next four games at a minimum. Nick Cousins is expected to get the first crack at replacing Gallagher on Montreal's top line Thursday against Tampa Bay.

