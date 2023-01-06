Gallagher (lower body) will miss the next two weeks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gallagher missed Thursday's game against the Rangers after missing practice earlier in the day. He has four goals and nine points in 25 games. His offensive production has fallen since logging back-to-back 30-plus goal seasons four and five seasons ago.
