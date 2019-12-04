Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pair of points in crucial win
Gallagher scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday, finishing a 4-2 win over the Islanders with two points.
Gallagher's performance helped Montreal pick up its first win in nine games, giving the Original Six franchise its first win since Nov. 15. The five-foot-nine winger is looking to card his third straight season with 50 or more points and, through 28 games, is on pace to hit 60 for the first time in his career. Gallagher's six shots on net were a game high.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Eight SOG in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Records first power-play point•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Redirect goal extends point streak•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Earns helper on opening goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leads team in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.