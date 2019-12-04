Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pair of points in crucial win

Gallagher scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday, finishing a 4-2 win over the Islanders with two points.

Gallagher's performance helped Montreal pick up its first win in nine games, giving the Original Six franchise its first win since Nov. 15. The five-foot-nine winger is looking to card his third straight season with 50 or more points and, through 28 games, is on pace to hit 60 for the first time in his career. Gallagher's six shots on net were a game high.