Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Piling up points

Gallagher recorded a power-play goal, had five shots and delivered two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gallagher's heating up again, having scored three times, along with three assists, over the last three games. This most recent burst comes after a stretch in which he scored just four goals in 18 games, down from the pace of one goal per 2.5 games he's set this year. The Alberta native has had a few fallow stretches -- a pair of eight-game streaks without a goal -- but he's maintained the 11-percent scoring rate he had in 2017-18 when he notched his first 30-goal season.