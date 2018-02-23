Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Piling up points
Gallagher had an assist, a team-high six shots on net and was plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
The helper was Gallagher's third consecutive game with an assist and ran his point streak to four. Montreal's popgun offense ranks 29th, but Gallagher has been delivering regularly of late. He's posted 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in the last 13 games.
