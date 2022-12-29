Gallagher (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Florida.

Gallagher missed 13 games with the injury and will see third line time alongside Evgenii Dadonov and Christian Dvorak. Gallagher has three goals and five assists in 22 games this season. He has had a pair of 30-plus goal seasons, but that was five and six years ago respectively and has been injury-prone ever since.