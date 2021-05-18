Gallagher (thumb) had two shots on net and a double-minor for AHL Laval on Monday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Gallagher, who was loaned to Laval for a conditioning stint, played with his trademark feistiness, battling for pucks along the boards and fighting for position in front of the net. He played for the first time since April 5 and is expected to suit up for Game 1 of Montreal's playoff series against Toronto on Thursday.
