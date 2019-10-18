Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Point-per-game though seven
Gallagher scored a goal on one of his six shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
Gallagher is putting plenty of pucks on net -- 30 through seven games -- and he's been rewarded for his efforts with three goals and seven points. The point-per-game pace likely isn't sustainable for a guy who has never previously scored more than 54, but Gallagher has topped 30 goals in each of the past two seasons, so expect him to keep lighting the lamp frequently.
