Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Point streak at three games
Gallagher recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Gallagher has two goals and an assist in three games since his return from a head injury that kept him out for most of January. The winger is up to 35 points (17 tallies, 18 helpers), 174 shots and a plus-6 rating in 44 contests. He's plenty capable of a big run -- fantasy owners who had him stashed on injured reserve should make room for him now that he's back in peak form.
