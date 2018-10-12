Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pointless in home opener
Gallagher finished Thursday's game without a point, registering one shot on goal and dishing out three hits in a 3-0 loss to the Kings.
Montreal's super-pest has one goal in its first three games but it hasn't been for a lack of effort. Gallagher is forever getting to the dirty areas on the ice and so long as he continues playing with energy, points are bound to come his way. Also, continuing to get opportunities on the man advantage will translate to No. 11 racking up points moving forward.
