Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pointless in last five

Gallagher had three shots and one blocked shot over 12:46 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.

Gallagher has gone five straight games without a goal or a point of any type. Maybe that's why head coach Claude Julien limited his ice time -- Saturday's TOI was nearly three minutes fewer than his season average -- but the Canadiens' leading goal-scorer probably shouldn't play less than fourth-liner Nicolas Deslauriers (13:24), for example.