Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pointless in last five
Gallagher had three shots and one blocked shot over 12:46 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.
Gallagher has gone five straight games without a goal or a point of any type. Maybe that's why head coach Claude Julien limited his ice time -- Saturday's TOI was nearly three minutes fewer than his season average -- but the Canadiens' leading goal-scorer probably shouldn't play less than fourth-liner Nicolas Deslauriers (13:24), for example.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Stays hot with goal Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leads the way against Detroit•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Takes therapy Friday, will play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores lone goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Misses time in concussion protocol•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...