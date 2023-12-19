Gallagher had a power-play assist, two shots on net and one hit over 15:01 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg.

With time winding down on a second-period power play, Gallagher and Josh Anderson helped out on Christian Dvorak's tally. Jets head coach Rick Bowness challenged the play, as it looked like a hand pass from Anderson to Dvorak, but the goal held up on review. For Gallagher, it was his second straight game with an assist following a fallow stretch of two points over 15 games. The 31-year-old forward has 12 points (four on the power play) through 31 games.