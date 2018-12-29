Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Positive rating in return
Gallagher didn't let an illness prevent him from suiting up against the Panthers on Friday. He went plus-2 over 17:02 of ice time in the 5-3 road win.
Gallagher came up empty with this lone shot, but there's no lasting concern about the illness since he actually exceeded his season average for ice time (16:51) in this one. The seventh-year winger with supreme offensive instincts will look to get back into the scoring column in Saturday's road clash with the Lightning.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Good to go•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: On flight to Florida•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Withheld from practice due to illness•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Returns favor to linemate•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss to Avs•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in win over Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...