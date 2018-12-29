Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Positive rating in return

Gallagher didn't let an illness prevent him from suiting up against the Panthers on Friday. He went plus-2 over 17:02 of ice time in the 5-3 road win.

Gallagher came up empty with this lone shot, but there's no lasting concern about the illness since he actually exceeded his season average for ice time (16:51) in this one. The seventh-year winger with supreme offensive instincts will look to get back into the scoring column in Saturday's road clash with the Lightning.