Gallagher notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Gallagher has two helpers over four contests since he sat out as a healthy scratch March 14 versus the Sharks. The 33-year-old winger has been confined to bottom-six minutes this season, which has limited his offense. He's now at 22 points, 110 shots on net, 89 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 68 appearances, so he could still generate some fantasy value in deep formats.