Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Posts two-point night Tuesday

Gallagher scored an unassisted goal and assisted on Alex Galchenyuk's power-play goal while adding four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.

Gallagher supplied his usual energy and registered his first two-point night of the season, giving him five points over the first nine games. The crowd-pleasing Gallagher has rediscovered his goal-scoring touch after falling to a career-low 5.3 shooting percentage in 2016-17. His three goals this season are tied for the team lead with Shea Weber, and he's up to an 11.1 shooting percent early in the campaign.

