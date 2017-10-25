Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Posts two-point night Tuesday
Gallagher scored an unassisted goal and assisted on Alex Galchenyuk's power-play goal while adding four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.
Gallagher supplied his usual energy and registered his first two-point night of the season, giving him five points over the first nine games. The crowd-pleasing Gallagher has rediscovered his goal-scoring touch after falling to a career-low 5.3 shooting percentage in 2016-17. His three goals this season are tied for the team lead with Shea Weber, and he's up to an 11.1 shooting percent early in the campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Snaps pointless drought•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots first on the PK•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Chips in assist in opener•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in exhibition opener•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play for Team Canada•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Unable to buy goal, still adds helper Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...