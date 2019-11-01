Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots equalizer
Gallagher scored a goal on four shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Gallagher's goal came with 1:58 in regulation, tying the game at four. This set the table for Max Domi's overtime winner. Gallagher has now scored in three straight games. The 27-year-old has seven tallies and 12 points in 13 games this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sets tone with quick goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores unlikely goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Point-per-game though seven•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Rebounds with big night•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Breaks out with three-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.