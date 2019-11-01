Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots equalizer

Gallagher scored a goal on four shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Gallagher's goal came with 1:58 in regulation, tying the game at four. This set the table for Max Domi's overtime winner. Gallagher has now scored in three straight games. The 27-year-old has seven tallies and 12 points in 13 games this year.

