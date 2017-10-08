Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots first on the PK

Gallagher scored Montreal's lone goal in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.

Gallagher scored while the Canadiens were a man down, deftly finishing off a crossing pass from Paul Byron to score his first goal of the season. Montreal, a challenged goal-scoring team last season, has scored just three goals over the first 125 minutes, two of them coming shorthanded. They will need Gallagher to avoid injury -- the 5-foot-9, 181-pounder missed significant time over the past two seasons -- but also need him to find his scoring touch after falling to 5.3 percent over 64 games in 2016-17. So far, so good in 2017-18. Gallagher has points in each of the first two games, the only Hab who can make that claim.